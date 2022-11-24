How to View and Copy Wi-Fi Passwords on iPhone [VIDEO]

Apple has shared another useful video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can find and copy the password of the Wi-Fi network you’re currently on or any you’ve previously connected to.

In iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, and later, you can use Face ID to see and copy Wi-Fi passwords.

Simply follow these steps to reveal Wi-Fi passwords with Face ID or Touch ID in the Settings app:

In the Settings app, tap Wi-Fi. Find the Wi-Fi network that you want to see the password for, then tap the Info button. Tap on the hidden password. Use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock and reveal the password.

To view saved Wi-Fi passwords, you must use Face ID or Touch ID. You can only view and copy a saved password if you’ve successfully connected to that Wi-Fi network before.

Watch the following video tutorial from Apple and learn how to view and copy saved Wi-Fi passwords on your iPhone.