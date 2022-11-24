How to View and Copy Wi-Fi Passwords on iPhone [VIDEO]

Another handy tutorial has been recently shared by Apple on its YouTube channel, and this one details how you can add custom sounds like alarms, appliances, or doorbells to Sound Recognition on your iPhone in iOS 16. The iPhone can continuously listen for certain sounds, such as a crying baby, doorbell, or siren, and notify...
Capcom and Apple recently ported Resident Evil 8 to Apple silicon Macs, thanks to Metal 3 and its MetalFX upscaling feature, which allows AAA titles like Resident Evil Village to run smoothly on the Mac. For those who aren’t familiar, Resident Evil Village is categorized as a AAA title, since it was developed for consoles...
Apple has published a support video on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can properly fasten the buckle and adjustable loop on the new Ocean Band for Apple Watch. Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the Ocean Band is molded in a high-performance elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing it to stretch for a perfect...