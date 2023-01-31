How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event Tomorrow

Samsung’s annual Unpacked event is being held tomorrow, February 1st. Unveiling the latest flagship devices, including the Galaxy S23 series. It’s likely that there will also be other surprises to be had. Here’s how you can watch the digital live-streamed event and not miss a moment.

Each year, Samsung hosts its Unpacked event and reveals the latest tentpole devices spanning across the Galaxy line and more. 2023 is no different and the company has already teased that “the new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience.”

When it comes to the Galaxy S23 series, rumours suggest that the new series will utilize a special model of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There have also been rumours suggesting that the S23 Ultra may offer a 200-megapixel camera. Renders of the S23 have also been said to leak ahead of time, showcasing the base model’s design, and highlighting the device’s rear camera array.

This is merely the tip of the iceberg of what Samsung will have to announce during the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow.

The festivities kick off tomorrow, February 1st at 1PM ET/ 10 AM PT. Samsung will be hosting it as an in-person event in San Francisco, California. This will be the first time in three years an audience has been in attendance. However, a live stream component will be available. Samsung’s YouTube page already lists the video where the live stream will be held.

Alternatively, the event can be viewed on the Samsung website. From this page, you can add the event to your calendar.

