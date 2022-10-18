How to Watch: Stream Live NBA Games in Canada 2022-2023

The NBA is kicking off its 22nd season and it starts on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

If you want to watch and stream the 2022 NBA season live in Canada, you can do so via TSN, Sportsnet, RDS and NBA TV with a subscription on cable TV. Your subscription also lets you watch live on the TSN app and Sportsnet NOW, while a standalone subscription to NBA League Pass also offers live streaming access.

Today also marks a new update to the NBA mobile app, which the organization says “has been reimagined to create your destination for everything basketball, straight from the source.”

New features in the NBA mobile app that supports iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch include:

  • A new immersive highlight experience that brings you all the action on and off the court
  • An enhanced “Watch” section with new original content
  • An improved NBA League Pass experience
  • NBA ID, a free fan-first programme with benefits like ticket giveaways

For Tuesday, October 18, the first games will see the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics on TSN, and L.A. Lakers take the Golden State Warriors, also on TSN.

Toronto Raptors fans can watch the first game of their team’s season on Friday, October 21, as the team takes on the New Jersey Nets, available to stream on SN 1.

