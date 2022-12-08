How to Watch The Game Awards 2022

Tonight, The Game Awards 2022 is being held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theatre. Thankfully, for those of us at home around the globe, host Geoff Keighley will be live streaming the event across many platforms.

Each year, The Game Awards celebrates the last 12 months of gaming. Showing recognition to the hard-working developers and publishers, a number of awards are given across various categories. In addition, Keighley historically packs the event with exciting announcements and reveals for upcoming titles.

The Game Awards 2022 is already confirmed to have a number of guests. Stars of HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Troy Baker, and Ashley Johnson will all appear on stage. Former head of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aime, streamer Valkyrae, and Animal from The Muppets will also be presenting in some fashion. Plus, Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are presenting an award.

As for the developers and publishers revealed to be in attendance, EA and Respawn Entertainment are confirmed to be debuting a brand new gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during the show. Bandai Namco’s Tekken 8 is also confirmed to be shown in some capacity as well as Diablo 4 from Blizzard Entertainment.

There also appears to be an announcement set for Among Us during the show’s opening act, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT.

see u at @thegameawards opening act tomorrow on Dec 8, 4:30pm PST u won't want to be late to this Emergency Meeting, trust me fr 📽️ https://t.co/D1dLFUfcQz pic.twitter.com/MgerjaxQxe — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 7, 2022

The main show then begins at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. You can tune into The Game Awards 2022 by checking out the live streams of the show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

This year’s nominees include the critically acclaimed Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and many more. Below is the full list of categories and nominees for The Game Awards 2022.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Best Score and Music

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

Endling — Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

Best Augmented/Virtual Reality Game

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book 2 (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Best Action Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Best Role Playing Game

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Total War: Warhammer 3 (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

Best Sports of Racing Game

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Most Anticipated Game of 2023

Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

The Last Of Us Part 1 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

We’ll be sure to report on the winners and biggest announcements of tonight’s show so stay tuned to iPhone in Canada.