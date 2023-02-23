How to Watch Today’s PlayStation State of Play and What to Expect

Today, Sony is hosting its first State of Play digital showcase of the year. The Nintendo Direct-style live stream is due to largely cover upcoming PlayStation VR2 titles as well as give a new look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of this year’s highly anticipated titles and yet there’s still so much we don’t know about the game. The upcoming game from Rocksteady Studios is shaping up to be a premier third-party title for PlayStation and other platforms this year. As the PlayStation Blog outlines, this State of Play will include ” more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates” on the game.

Beyond more exciting updates from the world of WB, today’s State of Play will shine a light on upcoming PSVR2 titles. Given that the next-gen headset just launched in Canada and worldwide markets, there’s no better time to begin paving the path for the future. PlayStation confirms that fans can get “a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year.”

As far as any surprises, there may be one or two to close out the show. On top of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, another third-party title that is leaning on PlayStation for its marketing is the Resident Evil 4 remake. Given that it is due to launch on March 23rd, this could be a way to announce a playable demo will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It also stands to reason that Resident Evil 4′s VR mode for PSVR2 could be shown during the VR portion.

As far as first-party titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there’s no indication that any major reveals will take place during today’s show. It’s always better to set expectations accordingly during these types of smaller live streams.

To tune in, fans can watch PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The event is due to start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.