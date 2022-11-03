Hudson’s Bay, Meta Invite Canadians to a Magical AR Experience at Holiday Windows

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

This year, Hudson’s Bay’s iconic holiday window tradition includes a Meta-powered digital extension, which brings an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience to all of Canada.

The Bay x Meta Lockup

The 5-window holiday display along Queen Street in downtown Toronto is a cherished tradition for Torontonians and visitors alike. For the first time ever, the digital extension will transport Canadians inside the windows from anywhere across the country.

To immerse themselves in the whimsy and wonder of the windows, customers just scan the QR code, point the camera at a surface and click to be transported into augmented reality.

Once ‘inside,’ device motion and screen interactions let people explore elements from all five of the holiday windows using both the front and rear cameras on their smartphones.

The windows delight passersby with animatronic vignettes:

  • Snow-Making Department: Ever wonder how snow is actually made? A bounty of magical frozen flakes come to life in this winter wonderland. Passersby can snap photos in adult and kid-sized cutouts on the exterior of our windows and join in with our snow angels.
  • Candy Cane Department: A look at how the magical treats are made and gently packaged with a robotic arm before being dropped into queue to be sent in Santa’s sleigh and delivered to the children of the globe.
  • Gifting Department: A glimpse into all of the parcels being wrapped, sorted and packed by robots working in sync to keep up with the flow of presents coming down the conveyor belt. Plus, new technology allows onlookers to press a button on the glass and one very friendly robot will want to give you a high-five and take a selfie.
  • Ornament-Making Department: A snapshot of how some signature ornaments are painted and detailed with precision and care. A giant mechanical hand carefully selects each colour to be applied before the finished crafts are sent out for people to decorate their homes.
  • Mail-Room Department: The inner workings of the technology used to scan, sort and process all of Santa’s letters. A giant computer spits out a list of names while a map of the globe gives Santa directions to find all the boys and girls around the world.

For more than 100 years, these holiday windows have been quintessential to the Toronto experience,” says Alexander Meyer, Chief Customer Officer at The Bay.

“With the digital transcendence of this year’s windows, we are creating a whole new level of connectivity for our customers, not only in Toronto but throughout Canada.”

The unique QR code can be found at select Hudson’s Bay stores, on The Bay’s social media channels, on The Bay gift cards, and on packages ordered on TheBay.com throughout the holiday season.

Other articles in the category: News

Twelve South Debuts ‘HoverBar Tower’ Floor Stand for iPad

The folks over at Twelve South have just debuted their new HoverBar Tower flexible floor stand for the iPad. Users can attach their iPad to the height-adjustable stand and work out with their favorite trainers anywhere around the home. You can Position the floor stand low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye-level...
Usman Qureshi
41 mins ago

Paramount+ Canada Pricing Increases to $9.99, Jumping 67%

The price increases for streaming services aren’t stopping anytime soon, it appears. The latest price hike has now hit customers of Paramount+ Canada, with both monthly and annual prices jumping significantly. Paramount+ Canada announced a price increase on November 1 from $5.99 CAD to $9.99 CAD per month, an increase of 67%. The annual subscription […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

WhatsApp Now Lets Users Hide Online Status

WhatsApp introduced a new privacy feature yesterday called 'online presence,' which allows users to chat with certain people without letting other contacts know that they are online. "Decide who sees your online status,” the messaging service tweeted while announcing the new feature. The ability to adjust online presence is part of the company’s efforts to increase user...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago