IKEA Debuts VAPPEBY Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

IKEA has just announced a new waterproof VAPPEBY portable Bluetooth speaker, which offers up to 80 hours of total playtime and comes in three colours.

The new VAPPEBY portable Bluetooth speaker can connect to your iPhone, Android smartphone, computer, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

The speaker is tested according to IP67 to withstand dust and water. The device is dust tight and can endure being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes.

VAPPEBY can be paired with another version of the same speaker and promises 80 hours of total playtime at 50% volume.

“The fundamental goal with the new speaker was to offer quality sound in a versatile product that can really be used anywhere,” said IKEA designer Stjepan Begic.

“The speaker was designed with simplicity and clear functions in mind making it a very user-friendly solution”, says Begic. “We hope customers will embrace the speaker, and we hope it adds value to their lives by enabling them to enjoy sound experiences from anywhere”.

The speaker will be available in black, yellow, and red colour options in all markets globally this April.

Pricing for the IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker has not yet been announced.