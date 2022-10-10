iOS 16.0.3 Download Now Available with iPhone 14 Bug Fixes and More

Apple has released iOS 16.0.3 for iPhone users on Monday, with this release offering a variety of bug fixes, most for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

iOS 16.0.3 comes in as a 1.21GB download for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It says it fixes the following bugs:

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed/not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volume in CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

Camera slow to launch or switches between modes on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple also released watchOS 9.0.2 today as well.