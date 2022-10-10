iOS 16.0.3 Download Now Available with iPhone 14 Bug Fixes and More

Apple has released iOS 16.0.3 for iPhone users on Monday, with this release offering a variety of bug fixes, most for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
iOS 16.0.3 comes in as a 1.21GB download for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It says it fixes the following bugs:
- Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed/not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Low microphone volume in CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models
- Camera slow to launch or switches between modes on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email
You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
Apple also released watchOS 9.0.2 today as well.
