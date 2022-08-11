Batteries App Update Brings iOS 16 Battery Percentage Icon to Mac

For those who aren’t familiar, Batteries for Mac is an app that lets you view battery percentages for an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or AirPods in the macOS menu bar.
Apple pushed the battery percentage into Control Center when the iPhone X with Face ID launched in 2018, as that saw the battery percentage disappear from the status bar.
With iOS 16, Apple has integrated the battery percentage right onto the battery icon itself, without requiring users to drag their finger down to reveal Control Center to see exactly how much battery is left.
The updated Batteries app for Mac makes the battery percentage appear inside the battery icon on the Mac for a consistent appearance across iOS and macOS (see above screenshot).
The existing battery indicator on the Mac can be disabled in the System Settings app in the Battery menu.
