iOttie Terus: Tesla MagSafe Mount for iPhone

The new iOttie Terus Monitor Mount for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gives you quick and easy access to your MagSafe-compatible iPhone on the road (via 9to5Toys).

This MagSafe-compatible phone mount seamlessly attaches to the back of your Tesla touchscreen, vehicle monitor, or home desktop.

Simply tap your iPhone against the soft silicone mounting face and powerful magnets will form an instant connection.

The Monitor Mount gives you quick access to your iPhone on the road or in the office with a minimalist design that doesn’t compromise style.

Featuring a swivel arm and rotating ball joint, it’s easy to find your ideal viewing angle in portrait or landscape mode. The adhesive base features 3M semi-permanent tape for a secure hold.

Features:

Easily mount your MagSafe iPhone for convenient access on the road and in the home.

Designed for MagSafe-compatible phone cases, and MagSafe iPhones, including the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series.

Precision magnets provide a powerful hold even on rough terrain.

A swivel arm so you can find your ideal viewing position in either portrait or landscape mode.

Semi-permanent adhesive base firmly attaches to the back of your Tesla monitor, vehicle touchscreen, or home desktop.

Extra adhesive base included.

You can order the iOttie Terus Tesla MagSafe Mount for your iPhone now via Amazon.ca for $49.55.