Apple Changes iPad Mini 6 Battery Replacement Policy

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has updated its battery replacement policy for the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌, allowing customers to get their batteries replaced without requiring a device replacement.

Prior to the announcement, if a customer wanted to get their iPad mini 6 battery replaced, Apple Stores, authorized service providers, and repair centers will give those customers a replacement device instead of simply swapping out the battery in their ‌iPad‌.

But starting today, eligible iPad mini‌ 6 customers will be able to get only their battery replaced without needing to be given a whole unit replacement (WUR).

The new policy is only being applied to the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌, but other iPads may follow in the coming weeks and months. Depending on individual circumstances, the new policy could disadvantage some customers. Previously, customers would get a replacement device for battery repairs, so any dents, cracks, or scuffs would be taken care of.

So from no on, ‌iPad mini‌ 6 owners will only have the battery replaced, leaving any other minor defects or damage to their device untouched.

The new policy is currently only being implemented at repair centers worldwide and not at Apple Stores.