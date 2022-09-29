iPadOS 16 Beta Enables ‘Zoomed Out’ Display Option for Older iPads

As noted by the folks over at MacRumors, the latest iPadOS 16 beta release enables a Display Zoom option for more screen space to 2018 and 2020 models of the 11-inch iPad Pro with A12X and A12Z chips.
The feature, which was previously only available on iPad models with the M1 chip, can now be enabled on older iPad Pro models by going into the Settings app by tapping Display & Brightness > Display Zoom > More Space.
According to Apple, this mode gives users more screen space to work with by scaling the display’s resolution, which can be useful for features like Split View and Stage Manager.
Earlier this week, Apple announced that Stage Manager is also expanding to 2018 and newer iPad Pro models, albeit without external display support.
