iPhone 12 ‘No Sound on Calls’ Fix Extended by Apple

According to MacRumors, Apple on Friday extended its free service program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones suffering from an issue where the earpiece/receiver doesn’t emit any sound during calls.
The tech giant has extended the repair program to cover any iPhone 12 or 12 Pro anywhere in the world for up to three years after the first retail sale of the device. Previously, the program only went up to two years.
Apple introduced the free repair program in August 2021 after it found that “a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.”
According to the company, only devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 are susceptible to the issue. In addition, the vulnerability does not exist on the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Under the repair program, eligible iPhones will be serviced by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, free of charge. If you own an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro that has earpiece-related sound issues, you can find instructions to take part in the free service program over on Apple’s website.
