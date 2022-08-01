iPhone 14 Main Camera Lenses to Be from Sunny Optical: Report

According to the latest market analysis from TF International Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo, China-based Sunny Optical will be Apple’s largest supplier of wide-camera 7P lenses for the tech giant’s upcoming iPhone 14 lineup (via 9to5Mac).

The shipment allocation of Sunny Optical’s high-end wide 7P lens (used in two high-end iPhone 14 Pro) and lower-end wide 7P lens (used in two lower-end iPhone 14) was 50–60% and 55- 65%, respectively. The proportion of the supply of Largan and Genius is about the same.

This year’s ‘Pro’ iPhone models will reportedly feature an upgraded 48-megapixel camera array on the rear, while the two lower-end options will stick with 12-megapixel sensors.

Sunny Optical is a relative newcomer to Apple’s supply chain, having joined it just last year. However, the company is already gearing up to take home the lion’s share of Apple’s lens orders for even the iPhone 15 series.

According to Kuo, the Chinese lens supplier has “significantly” increased its capacity and will continue to beat competitors’ pricing to court more orders. “Largan’s wide 7P lens ASP is 15–25% higher than that of Sunny Optical and Genius,” Kuo said.

The analyst noted that Sunny Optical could become Apple’s leading supplier of ToF lenses for the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.

Apple’s iPhone 14 series won’t just be getting upgrades to the rear camera. In fact, Kuo previously predicted that the iPhone 14 will feature Apple’s most significant front-facing camera upgrade in years.

The iPhone 14’s front camera is expected to boast autofocus and a wider, ƒ/1.9 aperture. These upgrades will come at a cost, though, as the front snappers for this year’s lineup will reportedly be almost three times as expensive as previous generations.