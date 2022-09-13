iPhone 14 Out of Warranty Repairs Cost Up to $919 in Canada

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

iphone repair and service

It’s getting more expensive to fix the latest iPhones out of warranty, if you don’t have AppleCare+. According to Apple’s iPhone Repair website, costs have risen for out-of-warranty damage for this year’s iPhone 14 lineup.

To fix an iPhone 14 Plus Max with “other damage” outside of your standard one-year warranty, it will cost $919 in Canada. For iPhone 14 Pro it can cost $849 and for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, $719.

iPhone 14 – Other damage (out of warranty):

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max – $919 CAD
  • iPhone 14 Pro – $849 CAD
  • iPhone 14 Plus – n/a (October)
  • iPhone 14  – $719 CAD

Compared to last year’s iPhone 13 line up, costs have risen substantially, up 18% for the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max. Increased prices likely reflect the current economic climate with inflation at record-highs everywhere.

iphone 14 out of warranty repair

Just looking at cracked front screen repair estimates, an iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $499 in Canada. But if you have AppleCare+, Apple says it will cost $39.

AppleCare+ this year now includes unlimited accidental damage incidents, which will cost you $129 per incident. Previously, this was limited to two incidents. AppleCare+ starts at $199 CAD per year for the iPhone 14, or customers can opt to pay the monthly fee starting at $9.99/month, which keeps the extended warranty service going on forever, as long as you keep paying.

Other articles in the category: News

First iPhone 14 Pro Hands-On Spotted in the Wild [VIDEO]

Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are set to launch this Friday, September 16, but it seems some people have gotten their hands on these devices before the official debut. According to a short video shared by @Tech_way1 (via MacG), we see a brief glimpse of a Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 […]
Gary Ng
2 mins ago

Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE 2 Battery Capacities Revealed in Filing

Apple last week unveiled an Apple Watch SE refresh, the Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra — the company's most premium, most expensive Apple Watch model yet. In typical Apple fashion, the company did not reveal the smartwatches' exact battery capacities. Instead, the company simply conveyed what kind of battery life customers could...
Nehal Malik
33 mins ago

Amazon Launches New Kindle with Higher-Resolution Display, 2x Storage

Amazon has unveiled an all-new Kindle today, its smallest and lightest Kindle yet. The all-new Kindle now has a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch glare-free display, USB-C, plus longer battery life at up to six weeks and also double the storage to 16GB. The previous Kindle had a 167 ppi display, so it’s an 80% increase […]
Gary Ng
4 hours ago