iPhone 14 Pro AnTuTu Benchmarks Surface: 18.8% Faster than iPhone 13 Pro

Smartphone benchmarking tool AnTuTu on Monday evening shared benchmark scores for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, revealing a significant bump in performance compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — reports MySmartPrice.

iPhone 14 Pro posted an AnTuTu benchmark score of 978,147, while iPhone 14 Pro Max managed 972,936. In comparison, iPhone 13 Pro scored 823,024 and iPhone 13 Pro Max got 831,172.

Interestingly, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro scored slightly higher than the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. For uniformity, AnTuTu tested 1TB configurations of both devices.

The iPhone 14 Pro series demonstrated improvements in all performance areas tested by AnTuTu, which include CPU, GPU, MEM (memory), and UX.

iPhone 14 Pro’s numbers represent an 18.8% performance improvement overall as compared to its predecessor, iPhone 13 Pro. The results are in line with previous Geekbench results, which revealed a 17.1% improvement.

CPU performance alone has jumped 17% on the new generation, while GPU performance has gone up by a staggering 28%.

According to AnTuTu, iPhone 14 Pro features one of the best generational GPU performance improvements in recent years on any phone. Apple said the new A16 Bionic has a more powerful GPU with up to 50% more memory bandwidth for graphics-intensive games than last year’s A15.

CPU core count hasn’t changed from iPhone 13 Pro’s A15 Bionic processor to iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic chip, still staying at two performance cores and four efficiency cores, but there are significant gains there as well.

With iPhone 14 Pro handily beating its predecessor, anything available on the Android side right now won’t even come close.

With iPhone 14 Pro handily beating its predecessor, anything available on the Android side right now won't even come close.