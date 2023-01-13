Apple Confirms iPhone 14 Pro Display Lines Issue, Fix Coming Soon

In an internal memo seen by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged the issue of flashing horizontal lines appearing on the iPhone 14 Pro display for some users.
(via Reddit)
A growing number of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have been noticing green and yellow horizontal lines flash on their iPhone displays when the device is being turned on.
Before today, there was no confirmation whether Apple was looking into the issue or whether it was a hardware or software problem.
But now, Apple has confirmed the issue is being investigated and an iOS update to fix it will be released soon.
iPhone 14 Pro customers may “report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen,” the memo seen by MacRumors says. “Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue,” the memo adds.
It is believed the upcoming iOS 16.3 update, which is currently in beta, or an intermediary iOS 16.2.1 release may address this bug.
Are you experiencing this issue on your iPhone 14 Pro as well?
Other articles in the category: News
LG to Reportedly Produce Custom MicroLED Displays for Apple Watch
Display analyst Ross Young has today claimed that Apple's custom-designed microLED displays for future Apple Watch models will be produced by LG (via MacRumors). MicroLED technology features microscopic LEDs that form pixels, offering more accurate color, and high contrast for improved HDR and viewing in suboptimal lighting conditions. According to Young, LG Display is constructing...
Apple Music VP to Take Over Business Side of Apple TV+: Report
Apple is planning to split up outgoing Services VP Peter Stern's responsibilities into three divisions, and one of these units will be headed by Apple Music executive Oliver Schusser — reports Business Insider. Stern has been with Apple since 2016 and helped develop several of the company's subscription products. He was also majorly responsible for...
Apple TV+ Original Severance Nominated for SAG Awards
Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ Original drama Severance has today been recognized with an "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble" nomination by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The show has also earned a SAG Award nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor" in a Drama Series for brilliant lead Adam Scott. Severance has become one of the...