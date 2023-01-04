iPhone 14 Pro Max Always-On Display Battery Test [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

The folks over at PhoneBuff have tested the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Always-On display to see how much it drains the battery, and how it compares to the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s AOD.

Always On Display

With Always-On display, the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max dims the Lock Screen while still showing information, such as time, widgets, and wallpaper.

In this mode, the iPhone 14 Pro operates with a refresh rate as low as 1 Hz that allows the display to dim the entire Lock Screen. The display dims when you lock your device or leave it idle.

Apple says the feature also uses multiple coprocessors in the A16 Bionic to refresh the display using minimal power.

Similarly, the AOD feature on the Galaxy S22 Ultra lets you view the time, date, notifications, missed calls, and more when the screen is turned off.

To see how it affects battery life, the YouTubers performed the tests with the following parameters:

  • All phones were factory reset before testing with no apps or iCloud sign-in.
  • Airplane mode enabled on all phones.
  • The larger iPhone 14 Pro Max was used for all tests.
  • Screens calibrated to 200 nits on all phones with auto-brightness turned off. However, AOD adjusts its own brightness even when turning off auto-brightness.
  • Lab lighting calibrated to either 150 or 1000 LUX.
  • Robots wake the screens every hour on each phone to prevent the AOD from turning itself off due to inactivity.

Check out the following video and see how reigns supreme in this latest iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison.

