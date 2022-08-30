iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature New Ultra Wide Camera With Better Low-Light Support: Kuo

Apple is expected to feature a brand new Ultra Wide camera on its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models. It’s said that the new camera will support better low-light sensitivity options thanks to a larger sensor, as reported by MacRumors.

The introduction of a new, albeit better Ultra Wide camera is said to be on the horizon for Apple’s unannounced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. TF International Securities Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that this upgrade will come with a cost, however. In a tweet, Kuo predicted that Apple will offer an Ultra Wide camera capable of supporting a sensor with 1.4µm pixels. This is compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models, which offer a 1.0µm pixel pitch.

I predict two iPhone 14 Pro models' ultra-wide cameras will upgrade to 1.4µm (vs. iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0µm). CIS (CMOS image sensor), VCM (voice coil motor), and CCM (compact camera module) have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade, with about 70%, 45%, and 40%. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 30, 2022

Apple’s increase in pixel size should help support better low-light sensitivity. However, as Kuo notes, this upgrade will come as a premium. The CMOS image (CIS) sensor, voice coil motor (VCM), and compact camera module (CCM) are all said to come with a “significant unit price increase.” Kuo believes these will land at roughly 70, 45, and 40-percent, respectively.

The upgrade of the Ultra Wide camera is another example of Apple’s reported updates to the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, the camera array is expected to offer a 48-megapixel Wide camera, replacing the current 12-megapixel camera offered on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Unfortunately, these upgrades are all positioned for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The entry-level iPhone 14 models are expected to offer a similar 12-megapixel camera currently available on the iPhone 13.

We’ll likely get confirmation shortly as Apple is hosting its September event on the 7th and will livestream its new hardware announcements and reveals.