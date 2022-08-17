iPhone 14 Pro Prices are Going Up This Year, Says Analyst

Are you ready for Apple’s expected iPhone 14 launch this fall? If you are, let’s hope your wallet is ready too, because according to one analyst the prices are going up this year for the Pro series smartphones.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note (obtained by MacRumors) that he believes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be jumping in price, due to inflation.

“While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release,” said Ives.

As of writing, $100 USD works out to $129 CAD. Apple usually hedges on exchange rates and prices in Canada are typically higher than a straight-up currency conversion.

The iPhone 13 Pro currently starts at $1,399 CAD, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,549 CAD. Even a conservative increase of $100 USD would result in prices starting at over $1,500 CAD and nearly $1,700 CAD—for a smartphone. Maybe we should just buy new M2 MacBook Air instead?

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about a possible iPhone 14 lineup price increase. Last week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted iPhone 14 pricing would increase 15% year-over-year, compared to iPhone 13.

Apple is rumoured to start iPhone 14 Pro base storage at an increased 256GB—which may justify a price hike–but some believe the entry (and paltry) 128GB might stick around.