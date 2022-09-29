iPhone 14 Pro Undergoes ‘Will It Blend?’ Test [VIDEO]

The camera island on the back of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro models is larger in all directions than the iPhone 13 Pro. TechRax figured the best way to remedy that would be by cleaving the camera module flat.
“I can’t stand the protruding camera bump,” they said while preparing to saw it off.
Surprisingly, the iPhone 14 Pro’s cameras still worked even after the YouTuber sawed off all of the protruding lenses on the back until they were flush with the camera island
Now the real question is, will the iPhone 14 Pro blend? Watch the following video to find out.
Amazon has just offered a sneak peek at all of the games Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to access for free starting Saturday, October 1st. Prime Gaming is Amazon Prime's home for gamers. Benefits include in-game loot, free games every month, a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, as well as all the benefits...
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday accepted an honorary Degree in Innovation and International Management from the Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy. Cook is currently on a tour of Europe. "It's an honour to be recognized by an institution with such a distinguished history, one that has nurtured Italy's brightest young...
As noted by the folks over at MacRumors, the latest iPadOS 16 beta release enables a Display Zoom option for more screen space to 2018 and 2020 models of the 11-inch iPad Pro with A12X and A12Z chips. The feature, which was previously only available on iPad models with the M1 chip, can now be...