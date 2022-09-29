iPhone 14 Pro Undergoes ‘Will It Blend?’ Test [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

The folks over at YouTube channel TechRax decided to blend Apple’s latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro in a durability experiment and see what happens.

Iphone 14

Earlier this week, the same folks tried to give the iPhone 14 Pro a facelift by sawing off the rear camera bump.

The camera island on the back of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro models is larger in all directions than the iPhone 13 Pro. TechRax figured the best way to remedy that would be by cleaving the camera module flat.

“I can’t stand the protruding camera bump,” they said while preparing to saw it off.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 14 Pro’s cameras still worked even after the YouTuber sawed off all of the protruding lenses on the back until they were flush with the camera island

Now the real question is, will the iPhone 14 Pro blend? Watch the following video to find out.

