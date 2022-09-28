iPhone 14 SOS vs. Garmin inReach [VIDEO]

Garmin has just announced a new model in their inReach satellite communicator lineup, the inReach Messenger, which seems to offer similar functionality as the iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite.

The new inReach Messenger launches with a new app called Messenger, which will soon work with a number of recent inReach devices.

This app aims to more seamlessly mesh your network connectivity so that it’ll use satellite messaging as previously, but also leverage cellular/WiFi networks if within range. This is ideal when you’re in sometimes viable cellular coverage, saving you satellite messages/time.

The new Messenger device itself is an entirely different form factor for Garmin, which has historically put inReach antennas in their handheld lineup, as well as more recently in some higher-end mainly off-road vehicle dashboards. It can also charge your phone/devices, acting as an emergency battery bank.

On the other hand, this year’s entire iPhone lineup also supports Apple’s long-awaited Emergency SOS via Satellite functionality, which lets users send emergency texts even when there are no cell towers around.

Watch the following video from YouTuber DC Rainmaker to find out and how Garmin’s new inReach Messenger compares to the iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite.