iPhone 14 SOS vs. Garmin inReach [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
38 mins ago

Garmin has just announced a new model in their inReach satellite communicator lineup, the inReach Messenger, which seems to offer similar functionality as the iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite.

Garmin

The new inReach Messenger launches with a new app called Messenger, which will soon work with a number of recent inReach devices.

This app aims to more seamlessly mesh your network connectivity so that it’ll use satellite messaging as previously, but also leverage cellular/WiFi networks if within range. This is ideal when you’re in sometimes viable cellular coverage, saving you satellite messages/time.

The new Messenger device itself is an entirely different form factor for Garmin, which has historically put inReach antennas in their handheld lineup, as well as more recently in some higher-end mainly off-road vehicle dashboards. It can also charge your phone/devices, acting as an emergency battery bank.

On the other hand, this year’s entire iPhone lineup also supports Apple’s long-awaited Emergency SOS via Satellite functionality, which lets users send emergency texts even when there are no cell towers around.

Watch the following video from YouTuber DC Rainmaker to find out and how Garmin’s new inReach Messenger compares to the iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 Durability Test [VIDEO]

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra officially went on sale last week, debuting the biggest change to Apple Watch yet, with the watch sporting features targeting extreme athletes. The Apple Watch Ultra has been designed to compete with the likes of Garmin, Suunto, Polar, and Coros, and boasts a suite of high-end features and improvements, including...
Usman Qureshi
47 mins ago

Amazon Introduces New Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Amazon has just unveiled its last Fire TV streaming media player yet, the all-new Fire TV Cube with an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that makes it 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The supercharged processor in the third-generation Fire TV Cube increases app launch speeds, making this Fire TV’s smoothest and most fluid streaming media player experience to...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

iFixit Publishes AirPods Pro 2 Teardown [VIDEO]

The experts over at iFixit have just published their signature teardown of Apple's latest generation AirPods Pro 2 on their official YouTube channel, labeling it as “still completely unrepairable." Yesterday, Lumafield shared a nondestructive teardown of the AirPods Pro 2 using a Neptune industrial CT scanner, and compared it to the first-generation AirPods Pro. The...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago