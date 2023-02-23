Leaked Images Show Alleged iPhone 15 Design

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

Twitter leaker Unknownz21 has shared some images with MacRumors allegedly giving us our first look at the upcoming iPhone 15’s design, including a new USB-C port.

The images showing the iPhone 15’s bottom show a USB C port which replaces Apple’s proprietary Lightning port which has been present in every iPhone released in the past 10 years.

Reports suggest the new USB C port will be found in the entire iPhone 15 lineup due to the new charging port laws implemented in the European Union.

However, the front of the iPhone 15 does not show any significant design changes compared to the current generation iPhone 14.

“The published images have been edited to be lower quality as requested by the original source that shared the photos, as it makes the origin more difficult to trace. The device in the images is an early ‌iPhone 15‌, which Apple calls D37, and while it is unlikely that there have been changes to the design, it is a possibility.”

Earlier rumours have claimed the Dynamic Island found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will also come to the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models.

