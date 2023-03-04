iPhone 15 Pro to Revamp Volume Buttons and the Mute Switch, Says Report

Apple is widely rumoured to be switching from mechanical Power and Volume buttons on the iPhone to touch-sensitive, solid-state alternatives with this year’s iPhone 15 Pro, and an exclusive report from 9to5Mac suggests that the changes could stretch beyond just a different input method.

Per the publication’s source within the phone accessories supply chain, Apple plans to ditch separate Volume Up and Volume Down buttons and replace them with a single button for both functions.

According to our source, who’s familiar with making certified accessories for Apple products, the iPhone 15 Pro models will ditch the separate volume up and volume down buttons for a new single button that works both ways depending on where the user presses it.

This comes after 9to5Mac last month shared an exclusive look at the iPhone 15 Pro’s design with graphic renders based on allegedly official CAD files that are used to create compatible cases and other accessories. Those renders depicted what appeared to be a single cutout for the Volume buttons, which would make sense in light of the recent report.

In addition to the unified Volume button, the report indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro line will also replace the classic mute switch on the side with a new “pressing type button,” which will likely be capacitive as well. This might mean that users will have to force press the button (think Apple’s discontinued 3D Touch feature) or possibly touch and hold the button to toggle silent mode on and off.

The rumour mill also suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro could be getting a titanium chassis, Apple’s next-generation A17 Bionic chip, camera upgrades, thinner display bezels, and a more curved design overall.

Base iPhone 15 models, meanwhile, are expected to get the Dynamic Island from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro lineup, and the entire iPhone 15 family will reportedly transition from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector to a USB-C port.

Apple’s iPhone 15 launch is still about eight months away — stay tuned for leaks, updates, and more as we get them.