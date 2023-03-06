iPhone SE 4 OLED Panel Rumored to be Supplied by BOE

Apple is reportedly tapping China-based BOE Technology Group Co. to produce the OLED display panels for its iPhone SE 4.

While the device has yet to be announced by the company, there have been some rumours and reports regarding the device. For instance, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is believed to be supporting a 6.1-inch OLED panel. For the iPhone SE, this marks a shift from LCD. According to The Elec (via MacRumors), BOE is the supplier on board.

The report continues to claim that BOE missed the initial order for OLED panels made for iPhone 15. Thus, Apple is said to have tapped both Samsung and LG Display for the majority of orders. This has allowed BOE to pivot and focus on the company’s entry-level device. It’s believed that the order for iPhone SE 4 panels is set to around 20 million.

In comparison, the current iPhone SE offers only a 4.7-inch LCD display and has thicker bezels. This will enable Apple to modernize the design for its entry-level phone while not shifting too far away from what’s already established. The report also states that Apple is intending to make use of OLED inventory that has been already made for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

With that said, however, iPhone 15 is not expected to launch until next year. Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple restarted the development of its 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4. With its new timeline, Apple aims to adopt “an in-house 5G baseband chip.” From a design perspective, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature similar design aesthetics to the iPhone 14.