Concept: iPhone Ultra Edition with Apple Watch Ultra Design

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Designer Jonas Daehnert (@PhoneDesigner) has just shared what an ‘iPhone Ultra Edition’ might look like based on the design of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Yesterday, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman speculated that Apple could launch an even pricier “iPhone Ultra”, positioned above the “Pro Max,” next year.

In the past, the analyst had said that Apple is likely to rename this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max the iPhone 15 “Ultra.”

But now, he now believes the company is reserving the “Ultra” moniker for a future, higher-end iPhone model.

Gurman says Tim Cook may have even hinted at the possibility of launching an iPhone Ultra Edition model during the company’s recent earnings call.

Cook said that consumers may be willing to spend more on an iPhone if it offers more value and new features.

“I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” he said on the call.

Based on Gurman’s speculation from this week’s edition of his Power On newsletter, Daehnert has produced this neat ‘iPhone Ultra’ concept.

Let us know what you think about the Apple Watch Ultra-esque design in the comments section below.

