iRobot Launches Roomba Combo j7+: 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop

iRobot has announced its newest robot vacuum, the Roomba Combo j7+, which it is calling the “world’s most advanced robot vacuum and mop.”

The Roomba Combo j7+ is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop, allowing users to perform both functions in a single job. There’s a retractable mop at the front of the robot vacuum that lifts and retracts when it detects carpets and rugs.

The new robot vacuum essentially eliminates the need to have two Roombas at home, both dry and wet, as you can now have just a single vacuum. The single vacuum Roomba j7+ launched last October–read our review here.

With the iRobot OS 5.0 update, there are also new features and digital experiences across the company’s line of robots.

“iRobot OS provides the intelligence that powers our robots. It brings to life thoughtful and intelligent home products that respect, connect and understand the user’s home and lifestyle, helping our robots become a valued and trusted partner in the home,” said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“The Roomba Combo j7+ perfectly marries iRobot OS intelligence with beautifully designed hardware to give customers a vacuum and mop solution like no other, capable of keeping carpet, rugs and hard floors cleaner and fresher every day, so customers can live their life. With Roomba celebrating its 20th birthday this year, iRobot OS is also giving our connected product lineup the gift of more intelligence, letting customers’ existing robots clean in new ways,” added Angle.

The Roomba Combo j7+ smartly vacuums rugs and carpets first thanks to its advanced sensors, then proceeds to vacuum and mop hard floors concurrently, in a single job. The wet mop fully retracts and gets out of the way completely.

This new robot vacuum recognizes over 80 common objects, allowing it to clean more areas such as around kitty litter boxes, toilet bowls, dishwashers and more. Hazards such as cords, clothes, shoes, socks, backpacks, pet bowls, pet toys, and solid pet waste are also detected.

The Roomba Combo j7+ can also pair with smart assistants and clean rooms by specific objects, using your voice, as it understands roughly 600 commands, which iRobot says leads other 2-in-1 vacuums.

This robot vacuum includes a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system that does not need to be emptied (it has an enclosed bag) for up to 60 days.

New software updates allow your robot vacuum to skip rooms or zones on the fly, while there are now more Siri Shortcuts supported for iOS users. This means you can now get Siri to clean areas from your list of favourites.

The Roomba Combo j7+ will be available for order in Canada on October 4, priced at $1,399 CAD. Select retail partners will get the new robot vac starting in October.