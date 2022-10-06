Journie Members Can Now Get Free EV Charging at On the Run Stores

Journie rewards members in B.C. and Alberta can now get free electric vehicle charging for a limited time at On the Run convenience store locations, reports Tesla North.

To get free EV charging, all you need to do is download the Journie mobile app for iPhone or Android, sign up and you’ll be able to get free juice for your electric vehicle, “for a limited time.”

According to On the Run, these EV charging stations are set to be one of the “largest planned ultra-fast charging networks capable of charging most EV models in 20-30 minutes” in B.C.

Some of the first On the Run EV charging stations will be located on major routes that connect Victoria, Vancouver, the B.C. Interior, and Calgary.

These EV chargers only support CCS (max 150 kW) and Chademo (max 100 kW) at On the Run store locations. This means that Tesla owners will require an adapter such as the latest CCS Combo 1 adapter to take advantage of this free EV charging:

These chargers have 24-inch LCD screens and support dual charging. CHAdeMO is located on the left side, while CCS is on the right side. As of writing, there’s an On the Run EV charger located in Sidney on Vancouver Island in B.C. This location is convenient for B.C. Ferries travellers and those near the Victoria International Airport.

You can use the Journie app to find out about On the Run charger availability, or you can also find this info out via the PlugShare and ChargeHub apps.