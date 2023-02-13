Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and you don’t want to be caught empty-handed. Whether looking for a gift for a loved one, or friend or doing some self-care, time is running out. For those looking to pick up a shiny piece of tech or give the gift of gaming, we have you covered. Plus, we’ve found a couple of great other additions as well.

Apple TV 4K is a fantastic option as a gift as offers one of the best viewing experiences for those in the Apple ecosystem. The tvOS UI is flashy, fast, and very intuitive, offering all of the best streaming services available. On top of Apple TV+, viewers can check out their favourite content across Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Crave. Plus, the Apple TV 4K also includes the new and refined Siri Remote.

Recently, Apple launched its new HomePod (2nd Generation) and it makes for a fantastic smart speaker for the home. The HomePod delivers rich soundscapes and features a high-excursion woofer and five-tweeter array. Apple incorporates a new room sensing feature which adjusts the acoustics based on where the device is placed. Additionally, users can control the HomePod’s playback via Siri and integrate it within their HomeKit setup for more smart home functionality.

The Xbox Series S is perfect for gaming to set up a night of co-op. Whether it’s online in Halo Infinite or next to one another, playing It Takes Two, the Xbox Series S offers access to a large array of co-op games. Plus, if you or your Valentines is an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’ll have access to over 100 games, expanding the library and options.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is another fantastic option to get in into a night of gaming. The Switch offers a vibrant 7-inch OLED display but can be docked for some co-op or party games on the big screen. Over the past six years, Nintendo has built a wide array of great games to play with others. From Splatoon 3 to Super Mario Party, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and more, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model has it all.

Bidet attachments are becoming more common and way more accessible. Speak to anyone who has one and it’s likely that they will sing their praises. They are fantastic for maintaining cleanliness. Plus, the TUSHY Classic 3.0 can help reduce the use of toilet paper in the household. This model offers optimized pressure and angle control features to better suit each user. Installation is straightforward, especially since it doesn’t have to connect to the hot water line in your home.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 is a great gift for any audiophile in your life. They provide well-balanced sound with easy controls, all wrapped up in a wireless earbud. With Bluetooth connectivity, they can be connected to a phone, computer, tablet etc. Samsung has integrated Active Noise Cancellation into the buds and offers three-level ambient sound options to refine the listener experience.

Aura’s Carver digital frame provides a straightforward way to display your latest photos. The frame provides a super modern design, fit for many homes and is available in ‘Gravel’ and ‘Sea Salt’ colour options. Using the Aura app, users can send photos from anywhere and have them displayed on the frame. Additionally, users can invite others to share their own photos and videos.