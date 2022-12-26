iPhone Camera Lens Provider to Unveil Breakthrough Zoom Lens at CES

Apple’s largest optics partner LG Innotek is all set to unveil its breakthrough new ultra-compact zoom camera module at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 next month, Patently Apple is reporting.

According to the source, LG Innotek’s latest camera module is the first in the world to apply the zoom lens mechanism of a mirrorless camera.

This would allow iPhones and other smartphone cameras to capture clearer images and video recordings without image quality degradation with a focal length of 85 – 125mm.

To ensure clear images regardless of shooting distance, LG developed a zoom actuator, a core part to move the lens for clear picture quality in all ranges between four and nine magnifications.

In addition, its actuator is excellent in accuracy, speed, and durability, with less battery consumption. As demand from global customers for optical zoom is increasing, LG Innotek plans to speed up market penetration with its differentiated technology and business capabilities, said the company’s CEO Jeong Cheol-dong.

Although LG Innotek will work with Qualcomm for Android phones, the company is still likely to be Apple’s primary supplier for its ‘iPhone 15’ optical zoom module.