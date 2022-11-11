How to Turn on Low Power Mode on Apple Watch [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a handy little tip on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can turn on the Low Power Mode in watchOS 9 to extend the battery life of your Apple Watch.

If you need some extra time between charges, the Low Power Mode on your Apple Watch can help you save significant battery life.

Be default, whenever your Apple Watch battery goes down to 10%, a Low Power Mode alert asks if you want to turn the feature on. It turns off automatically when your battery is charged to 80% unless you chose to turn it on.

To turn on the Low Power Mode on your Apple Watch:

Touch and hold the bottom of your Apple Watch screen. Wait for Control Center to show, then swipe up. Tap the battery percentage button. Turn on Low Power Mode.

Each time you turn on Low Power Mode, an information screen appears. Scroll to the bottom, then tap Turn On or Turn On For. If you select Turn On For, you can choose On for 1 Day, On for 2 Days, or On for 3 Days.

It must be noted that the following Apple Watch features are disabled in Low Power Mode:

Always On display

Heart rate notifications for irregular rhythm, high heart rate, and low heart rate

Background heart rate measurements

Background blood oxygen measurements

Start workout reminder

Check out the following YouTube video on how to enable Low Power Mode on your Apple Watch.