Lucky Man Cree Nation and Kainai Nation Launch iOS and Android Apps

Two Indigenous Nations in Alberta and Saskatchewan have launched new mobile apps to keep members informed, leveraging the Communikit app platform created by Edmonton-based Aivia Inc.

Lucky Man Cree Nation in North Battleford Saskatchewan’s new iOS and Android app allows members both on and off the reserve to stay up to date with Band Office updates.

“We are a small Nation — nearly our entire registered membership lives off-reserve, spread all across Canada,” explained Chief Crystal Okemow, adding “we needed a fast and easy way to get messages out to our people at any time and an app gives us that.”

The app was made to be intuitive for elders, with technical phone and email support available.

Band members can download important documents from the Band Office, submit forms, get news on community events and more.

You can click here to download the Lucky Man Cree Nation app for iOS and Android, with both offering tablet support as well.

The Blackfoot Nation of Kainai Launches Mobile App

The Blackfoot Nation of Kainai, or Blood Tribe, located in Stand Off, Alberta, also debuted a new mobile app today from Aivia.

A similar app allows Band members to be notified of important information, emergency alerts, announcements, event notices, fillable forms, job opportunities, resources, and more.

“The Blood Tribe App provides our members with a more user friendly experience when accessing services and information from the tribe,” explained Councillor Piinaakoyim Tailfeathers, in an issued statement.

“Through technology we are now able to circumvent some of those communication barriers of the past. We are living in a new era, where almost all of our members have a mobile device, now they can stay connected everyday! This is a step in the right direction for our administration. I would like to thank our communications and IT teams, without their hard work none of this is possible,” said Tailfeathers.

The Communikit platform from Aivia currently serves over 20,000 users spanning 82 Nations and Indigenous organizations across Canada.

You can click here to download the Blood Tribe App today for iOS and Android.