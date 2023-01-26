M2 Mac Mini vs Mac Pro Performance Test [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Michael Tobin has shared a new video on his YouTube channel, comparing the new M2 Mac mini, which starts at $799 in Canada, with the Mac Pro worth $13,000.

M2 Mac Mini vs mac pro

Tobin calls it the “DaVinci Resolve Battle” as he uses the professional video-editing software to gauge the performance of the two machines.

For those who aren’t familiar, DaVinci Resolve is a color grading, color correction, visual effects, and audio post-production video editing app for macOS and Windows.

The performance comparison video comprises the following key steps:

  • Disk Speed
  • Resolve Startup
  • Editing Performance
  • Detail
  • More Editing Performance
  • Exporting Test
  • Conclusion

Check out the video below to find who reigns supreme in this performance comparison video of the new M2 Mac Mini vs the Mac Pro.

