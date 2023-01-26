M2 Mac Mini vs Mac Pro Performance Test [VIDEO]

Michael Tobin has shared a new video on his YouTube channel, comparing the new M2 Mac mini, which starts at $799 in Canada, with the Mac Pro worth $13,000.

Tobin calls it the “DaVinci Resolve Battle” as he uses the professional video-editing software to gauge the performance of the two machines.

For those who aren’t familiar, DaVinci Resolve is a color grading, color correction, visual effects, and audio post-production video editing app for macOS and Windows.

The performance comparison video comprises the following key steps:

Disk Speed

Resolve Startup

Editing Performance

Detail

More Editing Performance

Exporting Test

Conclusion

Check out the video below to find who reigns supreme in this performance comparison video of the new M2 Mac Mini vs the Mac Pro.