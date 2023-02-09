M2 Max MacBook Pro vs Most Powerful Windows Laptop [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

YouTube channel Max Tech has shared a comparison video of the 2023 M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro and one of the most powerful windows laptops ever.

M2 Max vs MSI Titan

Previously, the YouTube channel compared the M2 Max MacBook Pro with the M1 Max MacBook Pro, in which they also highlighted the High Power Mode.

In another video, they also compared the 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro with the MSI Z16 PC laptop.

Now, they are pitting Apple’s latest M2 Max MacBook Pro with the ultra-powerful gaming notebook, the MSI Titan GT77HX.

Below are some highlights of the MSI Titan GT77HX windows laptop:

  • Intel Core i9 HX-series processor (it’s up to 24 cores including 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores)
  • 250W (CPU+GPU) with MSI OverBoost Ultra to optimize performance (over 5.0GHz frequency stably)
  • Cooling is upgraded with the share Pipe Design (there are 2x share pipes for CPU and GPU)
  • 4K 144 Hz MiniLED option (the engineering sample didn’t have it)
  • RGB design: Mystic Light on the logo and back (cooing part)
  • Mechanical Keyboard with cherry switches

Watch the following video to find out which laptop takes the crown, and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments section.

