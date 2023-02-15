Generate Unlimited Free Super Mario Levels with MarioGPT

You can now generate all the Mario levels you could ever want for free using ‘MarioGPT’ with some text prompts, and a predicted player path.

As noted by Slash Gear, MarioGPT is trained on levels from two classic Mario games: “Super Mario Bros” and “Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels.”

“This training gives it a solid grasp of assets, enemies, and general gameplay allowing it to generate authentic levels from there.”

The creators of MarioGPT have also released an in-depth paper on its creation and functions, which can be found at this link.

With tools like MarioGPT, small indie developers can take their games to the next level. The tool could also speed up game generation in general.

While ChatGPT, the current most famous Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is usable by pretty much anyone who can type, MarioGPT is a touch more complex The code for the levels is generated through Python 3.8, and you’ll need to run and generate the code for the level. A small amount of code, which can be copied from the Github page’s readme, is required to actually generate the level.

Level generation with MarioGPT is random, so the same prompt can produce different levels every time the code is run.

Anyone can currently grab the program on GitHub. Instructions for generating and previewing levels are available here.