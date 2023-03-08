Meta Quest Price Drop: Up to $900 Off in Canada; March 2023 Games [LIST]

Meta has slashed pricing for its Quest VR headsets in Canada, with the newly released Quest Pro now available for as low as $1,399.99 after a steep $900 discount.

Take a look at the new pricing for Meta Quest headsets below:

Meta Quest 2 (128 GB): $529.99

$529.99 Meta Quest 2 (256 GB): $589.99 (was $659.99; 10% off)

$589.99 (was $659.99; 10% off) Meta Quest Pro: $1,399.99 (was $2,299.99; 39% off)

This massive drop in the Quest Pro’s price comes just five months after Meta unveiled its highest-end headset to date.

According to Meta, the Quest Pro has high-resolution sensors for “robust” mixed-reality experiences, along with a sleeker, lighter design and LCD displays that offer crisp visuals. The Quest Pro also features eye-tracking functionality and Natural Facial Expressions to make your avatar appear more natural in VR.

From now until June 3, 2023, Meta is also offering two bonus games — GOLF+ by Golf Scope Inc. and Space Pirate Trainer DX by I-Illusions — with the purchase of every 128GB or 256GB Quest 2 headset. You can order a Quest Pro or Quest 2 in Canada today from the Meta Quest store.

As part of its VR Gaming Newsletter for March, the first for this year, Meta also shared content updates for its Quest headsets. Here’s a list of recently released and upcoming games for Meta’s VR Platform:

The Light Brigade (February 22)

A roguelike VR shooter with realistic gunplay and immersive light magic.

Mixture (February 23)

A fantasy action-adventure game where you alternate between playing as the master alchemist Sephairos and exiled knight Sola, in both first and third person perspectives.

Beat Saber: Imagine Dragons Singles by Beat Games (Feb. 28)

One of Beat Saber’s first and most popular releases, the Imagine Dragons Music Pack has been updated with two new tracks and all-new beatmaps.

POPULATION: ONE (Goes free-to-play on March 9)

The #1 VR Battle Royale will go free-to-play on March 9 with a revamped in-game store, updated resolution, and graphics.

Guardians Frontline (March 9)

A strategic sci-fi VR shooter where you wield powerful weapons and command robot armies to fight off enemies in single-player, co-op, and PvP modes.

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom (March 9)

A narrative VR game inspired by the epic gangster drama.

Not For Broadcast (March 23)

The award-winning propaganda simulator comes to Quest on March 23! Handpick the headlines, censor “inappropriate” content and entertain the masses in this darkly comedic narrative experience.

A Knight in the Attic (April 13)

A sprawling, puzzle-solving VR adventure where you’ll guide Guinevere on a quest to rescue King Arthur and save Camelot – all from the comfort and mystery of your grandmother’s attic.

Another Fisherman’s Tale (Coming Soon)

The highly anticipated follow-up to the award-winning Fisherman’s Tale takes players on a magical narrative journey through a surreal world filled with imaginative locations and mind-bending puzzles.

Breachers (Coming Soon)

A 5v5 tactical VR FPS in which Enforcers and Revolters shoot, climb, vault, swing and strategize their way to victory.

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game (Coming Soon)

An action-roguelite game set in the sci-fi milieu of Paradox Interactive’s Stellaris.

Last month, Meta released the v50 update for its Quest software, bringing Direct Touch, in-game multitasking, and other features and enhancements to its VR devices.