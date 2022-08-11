Metrolinx Launches Apple Pay and Tap Payments on GO Transit, Brampton Transit and More

Metrolinx announced on Thursday it has expanded its contactless payments to more transit options. This means mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and more are now supported on more transit routes, beyond UP Express.

As of August 11, GO Transit, Brampton Transit, MiWay and Oakville Transit will support contactless payments, either from a credit card or mobile wallet when tapping at a PRESTO device. This means you’ll be able to tap a PRESTO reader using your iPhone or Apple Watch with Apple Pay tied to your credit cards, for example.

Metrolinx piloted contactless payments this past year on UP Express and said it saw nearly 29,000 contactless credit card fare payments and over 6,000 debit payments since October 2021.

Customers are reminded to still tap off when they reach their destination, to avoid getting charged twice.

According to Metrolinx, they will be adding debit payments next, while also rolling out these new payment options to other transit agencies.