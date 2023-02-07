Microsoft Launches Privacy Learning Experience in Minecraft Education for Safer Internet Day

Microsoft has launched a new privacy-themed learning experience dubbed Privacy Prodigy in Minecraft Education. This experience is designed to teach teenagers about personal data and celebrate Safer Internet Day.

February 7th marks Safer Internet Day, the 20th annual recognition of the importance of safety, privacy and security on the web. As part of the celebration, Xbox now offers its experience within Minecraft Education.

According to an Xbox Wire post, Privacy Prodigy is designed for players aged 7-18. The immersive game-based learning experience is said to assist in explaining how players can better keep their personal data safe. It’s said each challenge “is constructed to help students and their parents learn how to make more informed decisions.”

The single-player experience encourages players to learn who to trust with their personal data and how to protect it in public places. Privacy Prodigy also teaches players about the different types of information that need to be managed online. Various strategies are then taught in order to avoid compromises in the future. The neat thing about Privacy Prodigy is that it is free to play within the Bedrock version of Minecraft at home. It can be found in the Minecraft Education lesson library.

On top of launching Privacy Prodigy, Microsoft and Xbox published a laundry list of tips to help create a safer gaming experience. This includes regular check-ins, creating a family group and child accounts, and customizing settings in the Xbox Family Settings app.

There are also a number of resources given by Microsoft including the company’s Online Safety Guides, Data Collection for Kids policies, and support on How to Report a Player.