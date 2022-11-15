Microsoft’s Black Friday Deals for Surface Products are Now Live in Canada

Steve Vegvari
14 seconds ago

Microsoft is kicking off its Black Friday deals for its Surface line. Many devices, including the new Surface Pro 9 is being discounted. Additionally, Microsoft is promoting the Surface Laptop Go 2 with a discount as well.

Starting this week, Microsoft’s Surface products can be found with up to $500 off. Many of the Black Friday deals are available now. However, there are a few that won’t be available until Friday, November 18th.

We’ll keep an eye out for other notable Black Friday deals as they pop up over the coming weeks.

