Microsoft’s Black Friday Deals for Surface Products are Now Live in Canada

Pinterest TV Launches in Canada in Time for the Holidays
Pinterest TV has launched in Canada, expanding outside of the U.S. where it debuted last year. The new launch of Pinterest TV here brings what the company calls is its “first-ever live North American holiday shopping experience.” Essentially, Pinterest TV lets creators and merchants offer live original video to offer up gift ideas for the […]
More Apple Stores Looking to Unionize as Employee Dissatisfaction Grows: Report
After an Apple Store in Towson, Maryland, became the first in the U.S. to unionize back in June, more retail locations are looking to follow suit as employee discontent with Apple's retail policies grows — reports Bloomberg. The iPhone maker may have allayed attempts to organize at some stores, but more retail employees than ever...
Hands On: Apple’s New Freeform App [VIDEO]
Apple’s new Freeform app enables real-time collaboration across many users and devices. It is currently available in the developer beta program and should be released to the public with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1. Freeform gives users the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts and page...