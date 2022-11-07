Minister of Finance Suggests Cutting Subscriptions to Combat High Inflation Costs

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland sat down for an interview and discussed the current landscape of Canada’s high cost of living. During the discussion, Freeland talked about cutting her Disney+ subscription and suggested Canadian families identify similar options as fears of a recession continue.

This past weekend, Canada’s Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland spoke with ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson from Global. During a 10-minute interview, Freeland spoke on the current scales of Canadian living. With higher costs of living, Canadian families are looking at ways to feel safer financially.

Amongst discussions of recent GST cheques being sent out, tax cuts, etc. Freeland spoke on her personal decision to cut Disney+. As a way to help mitigate rising costs of living, Freeland says “as a mother and wife, I personally look at my credit card bill once a month.” Freeland ultimately made the decision to cut Disney’s monthly streaming subscription. “I said to the kids, “You’re older now, you don’t watch Disney now.” Let’s cut that Disney+ subscription,” Freeland added.

Freeland herself notes that cutting a monthly subscription won’t solve the woes many Canadian families have currently. “It’s only $13.99 a month that we’re saving but every little bit helps,” Freeland says. However, the finance minister also states she is taking a similar approach to the federal government’s spending.

In Canada, the Disney+ subscription is one of the cheaper streaming services available to households. Of course, services like Netflix, and Crave are known for their more premium price tags. Netflix’s Premium tier costs $20.99 per month. However, additional tiers are available at lower prices with a $5.99 monthly ad-supported tier on the way. Crave’s Total plan costs $19.99 per month. Though, the Mobile plan is available for $9.99 per month.

There are also available options within the ballpark of Disney+ or cheaper. Prime Video, for example, is available for $9.99/month. Paramount+ also runs for $9.99 each month. Additionally, Apple TV+ is $5.99 per month.

Freeland does raise a point about identifying whether a subscription service is still being readily used within a household. Thankfully, there are many to consider if you are looking to scale down monthly costs.