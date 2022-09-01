Mophie Expands Snap+ Wireless Charging and Speedport Portfolio

Mophie has today announced new additions to its Snap+ wireless charging ecosystem, as well as an expanded Speedport lineup of wall chargers made with GaN technology.

The new Mophie enhanced power solutions offer up to 15W of wireless power for at-home or on-the-go multi-device charging and are MagSafe compatible for iPhone 13/12 models as well as Qi-enabled smartphones.

Check out what’s new below:

Snap+ multi-device travel charger ($99.95): Designated wireless charging spots for your phone and AirPods provide a shared output of up to 5W-15W of power. It also has a USB-C port and a USB-A port, so you can plug in two additional devices to charge. The travel charger folds neatly into a bundle that fits in a convenient carrying case.

The MagSafe compatible snap+ charging stand & pad holds your phone upright in portrait or landscape mode while delivering up to 7.5W-15W of wireless power. It also comes with a snap adapter which allows Qi-enabled smartphones to attach to the stand magnetically.

The snap+ 3-in-1 has a wireless charging stand for your phone, a wireless charging pad for your earbuds, and two watch adapters that allow you to plug in your charger for an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch. Get up to 15W of power for your Android devices or up to 7.5W of power for your Apple devices.

Speedport 20 ($24.95): It delivers up to 20W of fast charging power to your portable device and can charge an iPhone 13 from 0-50% in 30 minutes2.

Speedport 30 ($34.95): It delivers up to 30W of fast charging power in an ultra-compact design for travel, home, and office. It can also charge an iPhone 13 from 0-80% in 60 minutes and features foldable prongs to help fit neatly in your bag or pocket3.

Speedport 45 ($49.95): It features two USB-C ports, folding prongs, and delivers up to a maximum shared output of 45W to a phone, tablet, and other digital devices4. The Speedport 45 can also charge an iPhone 13 from 0-80% in 60 minutes3.

Speedport 67 ($59.95): It delivers up to a maximum shared output of 67W of fast charging power to your portable devices via two USB-C ports5. This product also features folding prongs so it fits more easily in your pocket or bag.

Speedport 120 ($99.95): It0 delivers a maximum shared output of up to 120W of power to your portable devices6. With four output ports, you can charge four devices at once. Access up to 100W of power using only the first USB-C port to fully charge a large device like a laptop.

All new Mophie products are available today on ZAGG.com and Amazon.com, except for the Speedport 120W which will be available in the coming weeks.