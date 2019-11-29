‘MyGut’ App Empowers Patients Living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

A new iOS and Android app launched by Crohn’s and Colitis Canada called ‘MyGut’ has been designed to help patients living with inflammatory bowel disease take control of their health and wellness. The app features a personalized dashboard with curated educational content based on the patient’s unique needs and interests.

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada president and CEO Mina Mawani says the app will provide patients with a convenient and practical tool that helps them become more involved in decisions about their care.

“As a patient-centered organization, we remain committed to improving the lives of everyone living with Crohn’s or colitis while we continue to chart the course towards cures,” Mawani said.

The MyGut app creates a picture of a patient’s journey with Crohn’s or colitis as they track symptoms and activities on a daily basis. It also provides a means to capture and share information with healthcare providers, helping patients manage their health and wellness on a daily basis:







“There isn’t any other app that offers this level of support. Being able to track my symptoms and daily activities provides a better understanding of how I have been feeling and what a normal day looks like. I wish an app like this existed when I was diagnosed, as it would have helped me better manage my disease earlier,” said Jordan LoMonaco, a business intelligence analyst in Toronto who has lived with ulcerative colitis for six years.

To learn more about the MyGut app, visit crohnsandcolitis.ca/MyGut.