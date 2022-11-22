Nest App is Down: ‘Problem Connecting to the Nest Service’ for Some

Are you having trouble connecting to the Nest mobile app on iOS and Android? You’re not alone because right now the app is down.

“There was a problem connecting to the Nest service. Try again in a few minutes,” reads the message. Clicking “Try Again” will not work, but occasionally you will see a glimpse of your cameras, but then the error screen reappears.

The problem happened for us and tapping on “sign out” then kicked the app back into gear. But many iPhone in Canada readers are saying their Nest app isn’t working.

If you really need to see your Nest cameras, you can always use the Google Home mobile app as well, although it’s just not as good.

According to Nest’s current system status page, they acknowledged a Nest login outage two hours ago. Currently, the company is “investigating” the partial outage. The company says, “we are aware of an issue affecting the Nest application. We are currently investigating.” All other Nest services are working as intended.

Let us know if your Nest app is working or not.

