Netflix to Remove All Seasons of Arrested Development, Including Those Produced by Streamer

Netflix is removing all seasons of the cult hit Arrested Development from its streaming service next month. In an unprecedented move, the company is removing the original three seasons on top of the fourth and fifth that Netflix produced itself.

According to reports, via IGN, Netflix has already begun publicizing the removal of the series on the platform. On the streaming service, the Arrested Development banner now reads ‘Last day to watch on Netflix: March 14th.”

Arrested Development stars an eclectic cast including Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Jessica Walter, Tony Hale, David Cross, Portia de Rossi, and Jeffrey Tambor. It was originally aired on Fox during its initial three-season run. Though, it was cancelled in 2006 due to declining viewership. Over the following years, it became a cult hit thanks to DVD sales and re-runs. Netflix then greenlit and produced a fourth season in 2013. A fifth season was also released in two parts in 2018 and 2019. The series has since been shelved.

This isn’t the first time Netflix is pulling content from its service. Though, the circumstances are much different. Last year, Netflix’s collection of Marvel shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, etc. were pulled. However, each of these is co-owned by Disney. Therefore, it made for a natural transition when Disney pulled their respective shows over to Disney+ after failing to renew the licensing deals. This all came to head when the two companies ended their five-year partnership, effectively cancelling all shows.

Netflix does not have the exclusive streaming rights to the first three seasons of Arrested Development. In the U.S., those fall under Hulu as well as it is owned by Disney. However, the fourth and fifth seasons are owned by Netflix.

HBO Max, while not available in Canada, removed upwards of 50 shows and films from the service. Paramount+ has also removed a number of titles as it allocates them for a merger with Showtime. The situation with Netflix is another example of the trend of streamers pulling their own content. While it hasn’t become too common, it does stir up concerns for the future of streaming.