New 7-Eleven Store Opens at Toronto Pearson Airport with Mobile Checkout

A new 7-Eleven Canada convenience store has opened at Toronto Pearson International Airport, open 24/7 and located at Terminal 1 International Arrivals.

According to the convenience store chain, this location is ready to serve customers that have just stepped off flights.

“As a leading retailer, our goal at 7-Eleven Canada is to meet our customers where they are with what they need, and our latest store opening inside Toronto Pearson International Airport will provide both airport employees and travellers with all their on-the-go needs,” said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada, in a statement. “We’re excited to serve the thousands of travellers and airport employees every day as we continue to expand our footprint for the years to come.”

Traditional hot food and snacks found at 7-Eleven stores will be available, including fresh hot and cold sandwiches made locally and delivery daily. Coffee and Slurpees are also at this location, to go with freshly cut flowers, gift cards, phone chargers and more.

“Since 2013, 7-Eleven has been a staple at Pearson’s Terminal 1—for arriving passengers, their friends and family and our employees,” said Ian Clarke, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Head of Commercial and Business Partnerships at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, in a statement. “We’re delighted to be celebrating the opening of 7-Eleven’s all-new location and the convenience it offers everyone at the airport just in time for the traditionally busy holiday travel season.”

The new 7-Eleven location supports contactless mobile checkout using the company’s smartphone app, allowing customers to skip the line and earn rewards. Users just scan product barcodes using the 7-Eleven app, pay with their preferred payment method, then scan the QR code at the confirmation station before departing the store.