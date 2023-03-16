Here’s What’s New in iOS 16.4 Beta 4 [VIDEO]

Apple yesterday rolled out iOS 16.4 beta 4 and iPadOS 16.4 beta 4 to developers, just over a week after iOS 16.4 beta 3, and more were made available.

As usual, the folks over at Zollotech have published a detailed hands-on video on YouTube, showcasing all the new features and changes in iOS 16.4 beta 4.

The latest iOS 16.4 developer beta includes a bunch of updates, such as new emojis, Podcast features, Apple ID changes, updates to beta profiles, and more.

Here’s a quick rundown of all the changes in the latest iOS release:

Updates to beta profiles

Always on display improvements

New Podcast features

Emoji updates

Apple ID changes

Web notifications for Safari

Apple Pencil updates

The video shows you all that’s new in iOS 16.4 beta 4 using iPad Pro 12.9, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and Phone 14 Pro Max.

Check it out below and let us know what you think.