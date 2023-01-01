New ‘iPhone 15 Pro’ Concept Imagines Curved Edges and More

Nehal Malik
2 hours ago

Image: Letem světem Applem

As we turn our calendars to 2023, European tech publication Letem světem Applem has already shared new concept images for Apple’s “iPhone 15 Pro,” imagining “how it should look according to the most accurate sources in the Apple world.”

The renders showcase a more rounded design with curved edges on the rear while maintaining a sharp edge along the display on the front. Take a look at how the potential design compares against the iPhone 14 Pro from last year:

Image: Letem světem Applem

According to recent reports, the iPhone 15 Pro — if Apple even calls it that, considering there’s chatter about the “Pro Max” model being rebranded to “Ultra” — will come in a titanium chassis with curved glass on the rear.

As such, the renders do away with the squared-off design from the previous three iPhone generations for some curves. The iPhone’s appearance is due for an upgrade this generation, considering Apple’s timeline of giving the iPhone a significant facelift every three years.

These renders also picture a USB-C port on the bottom, which Apple is rumoured to finally adopt under pressure from the European Union.

Image: Letem světem Applem

Letem světem Applem even went the extra mile and imagined what the insides of this year’s “Pro” iPhones could look like:

Image: Letem světem Applem

Only the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get Apple’s next-generation A17 Bionic chip. The base iPhone 15 models, meanwhile, will get hand-me-down A16 chips from the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Image: Letem světem Applem

Another set of alleged iPhone 15 Pro concept images surfaced online last week. Those, however, were a bit different and more closely resembled recent iPhone generations, in that they weren’t as aggressive with the curved edges on the rear.

That said, last week’s renders did completely eliminate the protruding camera island on the back that has been a staple of the iPhone 15’s predecessors. They opted instead for individually raised lens bumps for each of the cameras, much like recent reports have indicated Apple wants to.

Apple’s iPhone 15 launch is about nine months away, so take these renders for what they are: informed speculation. That said, they give us a look at what could be as we wait for Apple to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup this September.

A report from earlier this week also suggested that Apple is considering price cuts for at least some members of the iPhone 15 lineup.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Officially Kills the Dark Sky Weather App

[caption id="attachment_387925" align="aligncenter" width="1560"] Image: Apple[/caption] Apple on Saturday officially retired Dark Sky, the weather app known for its compelling weather animations that was acquired by the tech giant acquired over two years ago. Dark Sky may be gone, but its features and all of the tech behind it live on in Apple Weather. Apple...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago

Twitter to Overhaul App Navigation in January, Says Elon Musk

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the company will add new navigation options to its mobile app in January, allowing users to horizontally swipe on the home screen to switch between recommended tweets from followed accounts, trends, topics, and more. "New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side...
Nehal Malik
1 day ago

Binance Adds Support for Apple Pay, Google Pay

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Friday announced that it now accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay for payments on its platform. https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1608741916279201793 Binance, which is already the largest cryptocurrency trading platform by volume, said in a blog post that supporting Apple Pay and Google Pay could unlock even more crypto investment and adoption. According to...
Nehal Malik
1 day ago