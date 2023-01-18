New Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023

Netflix has shared some of the most exciting movies hitting the platform in 2023, and it’s all about new worlds, movie stars, and returning favourites.
The lineup includes action blockbusters, romantic-comedies, comedies, sci-fi, fantasy, crime thrillers, and new installments of beloved franchises.
Here are some of the best new movies coming to Netflix in this year.
January
- Dog Gone (Jan. 13)
- JUNG_E (Jan. 20)
- You People (Jan. 27)
- Pamela, A Love Story (Jan. 31)
February
- True Spirit (Feb. 3)
- Bill Russell: Legend (Feb. 8)
- Your Place or Mine (Feb. 10)
- We Have a Ghost (Feb. 24)
March
- Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10)
- The Magician’s Elephant (March 17)
- Murder Mystery 2 (March 31)
April
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love (April 27)
May
June
July
- They Cloned Tyrone (July 21)
August
- Heart of Stone (Aug. 11)
- Lift (Aug. 25)
More movies coming this year
- Happiness for Beginners
- The Perfect Find
- Love at First Sight
- Damsel
- Pain Hustlers
- The Killer
- A Family Affair
- Leo
- Leave the World Behind
- Rebel Moon
- Spaceman
- NYAD
- Players
- Monkey Man
- Kill Boksoon
- Victim/Suspect
- Chupa
- The Out-Laws
- Nimona
- Reptile
- The Deepest Breath
- The Monkey King
- Rustin
- Shirley
- The Archies
- Best. Christmas. Ever!
- Choose Love
- Maestro
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Carga Máxima (Overhaul)
- Chakda ’Xpress
