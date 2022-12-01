Ecobee Releases New UI for Smart Thermostats

Canadian tech company ecobee is rolling out its new thermostat UI for the ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control, ecobee3 lite, ecobee4, and ecobee3.

This update will offer the same user interface experience as the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium and ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced devices.

The company will be rolling out the new experience to its mobile app over the next few weeks, with updates to the thermostat arriving in early 2023.

“ecobee is rolling out the update incrementally to ensure customers have the best experience possible. Customers do not need to take any actions to receive these updates, as they will happen automatically.”

Ecobee smart thermostats support smart home systems including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings.

