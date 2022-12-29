New Waze Beta Feature Alerts Users of Dangerous Roads

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Waze has introduced a feature in its latest beta that can alert users about roads with statistically high crash occurrences based on community data, The Verge is reporting.

RED 1 jpg

The roads deemed to be high-risk are colored red on the map in the latest Waze beta. The feature also pushes a pop-up notification about the dangerous roads around the driver.

Users who have access to the beta get a notification that states: “using reports from drivers and your route, you may see alerts for ‘History of crashes’ on some roads.”

Waze popup jpg

Waze’s new ‘History of crashes’ feature can be turned off with a toggle located under the app’s settings section designated for alerts.

While it is currently available in beta only, the feature is likely to release to the general public soon.

Other articles in the category: News

LG Announces Global Launch of ‘ThinQ UP’ Home Appliances

LG Electronics has announced the global launch of its 'ThinQ UP' upgradeable home appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges, and dishwashers. These revolutionary new LG appliances let users enjoy new features and functions without having to make any additional purchases. LG ThinQ UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout their life, providing more value to users...
Usman Qureshi
18 mins ago

Apple May Release 11.1-inch and 13-Inch OLED iPad Pro in 2024

Display analyst Ross Young has claimed that Apple is developing 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models for release in Q1 of 2024, MacRumors is reporting. In the past, Young has claimed that Apple is working on releasing new OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models in 2024. But today, he has specified that the company plans to introduce...
Usman Qureshi
44 mins ago